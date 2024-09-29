Bringing The World Home To You

Multiple people dead after plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published September 29, 2024 at 8:26 AM EDT
The First Flight Boulder and the Flight Line mark the location where the first flights on December 17, 1903 took off and landed.
National Park Service
The First Flight Boulder and the Flight Line mark the location where the first flights on December 17, 1903 took off and landed.

Multiple people died after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. as, according to eyewitnesses, the airplane was trying to land at the airport, the park service said in a news release.

The airplane caught fire after the crash, the park service said. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out the fire.

The airport is closed until further notice, the park service said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday, the park service said.
