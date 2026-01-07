Bringing The World Home To You

Two wild animals test positive for rabies in Guilford County

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:44 PM EST
Raccoon roams in field
Photo courtesy of Guilford County
Health officials say a raccoon found in Greensboro tested positive for the virus.

Two wild animals have tested positive for rabies in Guilford County.

Health officials say a raccoon found on Spencer-Dixon Road in Greensboro and a skunk on Brotherstwo Road in Colfax were confirmed infected with the virus this week. They’re the county’s second and third rabies cases of the year.

Rabies circulates year-round in wildlife, and state law requires cats, dogs and ferrets four months and older to be vaccinated.

County officials are urging people to avoid contact with wildlife, supervise pets outdoors and report bites or suspicious animals to Animal Control.
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
