What to know about flu shots and COVID boosters as virus season begins

Respiratory virus season is upon us as we head into the cold-weather months in North Carolina. We speak with a local infectious disease expert about how to best protect yourself. Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii checks in on what's expected this virus season, the efficacy of this season’s flu shot, and the updated COVID booster.

Guest

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease expert at Duke University School of Medicine and member of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute

