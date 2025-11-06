Durham-based Diaper Bank sees huge surge in requests amid federal government shutdown

A Durham-based nonprofit that distributes hygiene products like diapers for babies has seen an 80% increase this year in requests due to the government shutdown as well as delays for WIC and SNAP benefits. Diaper Bank of North Carolina has provided more than 35 million diapers across the state since its creation in 2013.

The nonprofit’s CEO and founder, Michelle Schaefer, said as the government shutdown continues, it’s starting to impact more people in the working class.

“We're hearing it from military bases, from TSA workers, we have done some distributions to help fill in the gap during the time,” she said. “But as it extends out, it is impacting the most vulnerable families in North Carolina.”

Schaefer said as families are continuing to struggle, everything is just more expensive and people are being laid off in the middle of being furloughed.

Michelle Schaefer / Diaper Bank of NC Volunteers with the Diaper Bank of NC are posing for a picture.

“9 out of 10 military families worry about how to afford diapers, and seven out of 10 do not always have enough money to change their child as often as needed,” according to Diaper Bank of NC .

The nonprofit donates more than just diapers, it also gives out period pads for teens, and incontinence supplies for elderly people on fixed incomes. This year, Diaper Bank of NC saw more requests for another particular product other than those.

“So diapers for now,” she said. “We are holding steady. But I will say that our formula shelves are empty, and that's the place where we are seeing the greatest requests and the greatest need, and so we are looking at, we're trying to raise $20,000 right now to purchase several pallets of formula.”