The Big Recount: 25 years after the Bush/Gore presidential election ballot debacle

0:01:00

The Big Recount: Covering the 2000 presidential election ballot challenge

Leoneda Inge and WFAE’s Steve Harrison talk about their experiences covering the 2000 presidential election ballot challenge.

In 2000, Harrison was covering the Bush/Gore election for the Miami Herald. He shares stories from that time and reflects on an event that reshaped American politics 25 years later.

Steve Harrison, politics reporter at WFAE-Charlotte’s NPR News Source, and former reporter for the Miami Herald and Charlotte Observer.

0:13:00

The Big Recount: A political scientist weighs in

Leoneda Inge speaks with North Carolina Central University professor Dr. Jarvis Hall about the 25-year anniversary of the Bush/Gore election.

Jarvis Hall, associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University

0:33:00

The Big Recount: A radio diary from Florida, the center of the political universe, in 2000

Leoneda Inge speaks with a former student about her time covering the Bush/Gore election recount in a radio production course at Florida A&M University.

Kara Palmer Smith was a FAMU journalism student and radio producer at the time of the 2000 election ballot recount and following legal challenge. She followed the story as her final project in college.

Kara Palmer Smith, FAMU journalism student and radio producer at the time of the 2000 election