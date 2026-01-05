Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

The Big Recount: 25 years after the Bush/Gore presidential election ballot debacle

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
0:01:00

The Big Recount: Covering the 2000 presidential election ballot challenge

Leoneda Inge and WFAE’s Steve Harrison talk about their experiences covering the 2000 presidential election ballot challenge.

In 2000, Harrison was covering the Bush/Gore election for the Miami Herald. He shares stories from that time and reflects on an event that reshaped American politics 25 years later.

Steve Harrison, politics reporter at WFAE-Charlotte’s NPR News Source, and former reporter for the Miami Herald and Charlotte Observer.

0:13:00

The Big Recount: A political scientist weighs in

Leoneda Inge speaks with North Carolina Central University professor Dr. Jarvis Hall about the 25-year anniversary of the Bush/Gore election.

Jarvis Hall, associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University

0:33:00

The Big Recount: A radio diary from Florida, the center of the political universe, in 2000

Leoneda Inge speaks with a former student about her time covering the Bush/Gore election recount in a radio production course at Florida A&M University.

Kara Palmer Smith was a FAMU journalism student and radio producer at the time of the 2000 election ballot recount and following legal challenge. She followed the story as her final project in college.

Kara Palmer Smith, FAMU journalism student and radio producer at the time of the 2000 election

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
