Davidson school board member calls for removal of 'sexually explicit content' from libraries

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:14 PM EST
Library shelves of books
Adobe Stock

A Davidson County Board of Education member is calling for the removal of books he says are “age-inappropriate” from the district’s libraries.

At a meeting this week, Board Member Mur DeJonge left his regular seat to speak to his colleagues from the podium during public comment as “a parent and a grandparent.”

“I respectfully ask the board to take concrete action by directing a comprehensive review of all library materials containing explicit sexual content to ensure they're removed from student access permanently," he said.

DeJonge, who was elected just over a year ago, said he spent months reading school library books, documenting concerns and filing formal complaints to have a few removed. He said one was successful, but two were denied.

He also called for the board to “strengthen” the district’s media review procedures. Davidson County Schools officials did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina's Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news.
