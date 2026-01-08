Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Purple Ballot: A 2026 midterm election preview in "purple" North Carolina. Plus, Hillside High alum performs in Rose Parade.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia BrownRachel McCarthy
Published January 8, 2026 at 2:29 PM EST
Michael Whatley, Roy Cooper
Michael Whatley, Roy Cooper

0:01:00

A North Carolina midterm election preview

We're one year into President Trump’s second term and people are already talking about 2028. But the 2026 midterm election, featuring a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in North Carolina, could have major impacts on the political landscape.

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii is joined by WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell, as well as two political strategists, to talk about the March primary, and the stakes of November’s midterms – for North Carolina and beyond.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Kimberly Reynolds, co-founder and partner at Maven Strategies, former Executive Director, North Carolina Democratic Party

Douglas Heye, Republican strategist and political commentator

0:33:00

Hillside High School alum marches in 137thannual Rose Parade

Hillside High School graduate and former band director Jordan Jones discusses his experience performing at the 2026 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Jordan Jones, Hillside High School alumnus, former band director, Hillside High School

