State awards Cary $6.8 million to keep The Soccer Tournament going through 2029

The Soccer Tournament will continue to host games at Cary's WakeMed Soccer Park over the next four years, thanks to a $6.8 million grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Cary town officials expect the agreement between the town and The Soccer Tournament (TST) to generate tens of millions of dollars in economic impact for Wake County. TST has generated $23.9 million in total economic impact for Cary and Wake County since last year, according to the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"The Town of Cary and its residents have played a major role in TST becoming the preeminent small-sided soccer festival in the world," TST CEO Jon Mugar said in a press release. "Our number one goal is to deliver an unforgettable experience to fans and participants, further cementing TST as a worldwide destination."

TST has held games in Cary for four years at the 158-acre WakeMed Soccer Park. More than 51,000 people attended this year's event, and more than 31,000 traveled to Cary from outside of Wake County. The 2025 games also hosted nearly 2,000 players representing 34 countries, and the women's tournament doubled to 16 teams.

The Cary Cup youth soccer tournament, which debuted this year, will also return annually through 2029. It hosted more than 130 boys' and girls' teams from nearly 60 clubs across the country.

TST and the town of Cary will host an event to celebrate the new partnership at the Sports & Social in Fenton on Nov. 18, which will feature giveaways and a live watch party for the U.S.A. vs Uruguay soccer match.

