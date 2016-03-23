'Perils And Promise:' Rural Education In North Carolina
Rural areas of North Carolina are not seeing the benefits of the economic recovery that are apparent in places like the Triangle, Triad or Charlotte.
The same is true for rural school districts. Their dropout rates are significantly higher than their urban counterparts, and their surrounding communities have higher rates of unemployment.
WUNC recently examined one rural district, Vance County Schools, to understand how it is preparing students for higher education and the changing workforce.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC changing economy reporter Leoneda Inge about her series, "Perils and Promise." He continues the conversation with Stephanie Ayscue, principal of Southern Vance High School, and Mara Tieken, professor of education at Bates College and author of "Why Rural Schools Matter" (UNC Press/2014).