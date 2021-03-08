Rural Education

-
A new report by the Alliance for Research on Regional Colleges has found that rural public colleges are underfunded compared to their peers.The report…
-
North Carolina lawmakers are banking on the benefits of digital learning. Four years ago they passed legislation requiring that state funding for…
-
North Carolinians are having more trouble attaining the American Dream, according to a new report from Durham-based research center MDC and the John M.…
-
Thousands of documentary film-lovers are in Durham this week for the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival. Close to 100 films from around the world will…
-
Rural areas of North Carolina are not seeing the benefits of the economic recovery that are apparent in places like the Triangle, Triad or Charlotte.The…
-
Rural areas of North Carolina are not seeing the benefits of the economic recovery that are apparent in places like the Triangle, Triad or Charlotte.The…
-
Trying to find the best path to success can be tough for students who don’t have enough support at home or at school. This has been found to be true in…
-
Some teachers and schools administrators say one of the biggest obstacles to success for public school students in rural communities is poverty. And…
-
Many of North Carolina’s rural school districts sit in the middle of communities with struggling economies resulting in high unemployment rates, poverty…
-
North Carolina is home to more Early College High Schools than any other state. New numbers show some of the most successful programs are in rural school…