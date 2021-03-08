Perils And Promise

-
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded WUNC five Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the regional award in overall excellence.…
Rural areas of North Carolina are not seeing the benefits of the economic recovery that are apparent in places like the Triangle, Triad or Charlotte.The…
Trying to find the best path to success can be tough for students who don’t have enough support at home or at school. This has been found to be true in…
The path from cradle to college and career has been especially hard for young Black men. Nationally, Black males have a lower high school graduation rate…
Some teachers and schools administrators say one of the biggest obstacles to success for public school students in rural communities is poverty. And…
Many of North Carolina’s rural school districts sit in the middle of communities with struggling economies resulting in high unemployment rates, poverty…
North Carolina is home to more Early College High Schools than any other state. New numbers show some of the most successful programs are in rural school…
Vance County no longer has the strong economic based it used to have in textile manufacturing. Today, it’s becoming more and more clear one of the best…
Like many rural counties, Vance County is not bustling with manufacturing jobs anymore.In fact, the largest employer in Vance County is the school…