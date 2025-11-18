Immigration enforcement agents are expected to take action in Wake County Tuesday. Here's what we know so far

WUNC welcomes tips about immigration enforcement activity in the Triangle area. Please reach out to us at news@wunc.org.

U.S. Customs and Border Control agents are expected to be deployed in Raleigh Tuesday, according to Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell.

Over the weekend, immigration enforcement agents arrested more than 130 individuals in Charlotte. In an operation it calls "Charlotte's Web," Department of Homeland Security claimed that 44 of them had criminal records.

As WFAE reported Monday, it is unclear how long the immigration enforcement operation surge will last and it's had a chilling effect in immigrant communities, prompting businesses to lock their doors and folks to stay home instead of going to school or work. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system reported nearly 21,000 absences on Monday.

"While the Raleigh Police Department is not involved in immigration enforcement, we are committed to protecting our residents and to following the law. I can confirm that RPD has not participated in any immigration planning activities," Cowell said in a statement Monday night. "Above all, Raleigh is a safe city, with crime down year-over-year. Public safety is a priority for me and this City Council."

The Triangle branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation announced Monday morning that they are organizing a rally at Moore Square in Raleigh at 5 p.m. to protest the presence of immigration enforcement activity in the area.

Gov. Josh Stein also released a statement that his office is aware of border control agents coming to Raleigh.

"Once again, I call on federal agents to target violent criminals, not neighbors walking down the street, going to church, or putting up Christmas decorations," Stein posted on Facebook. "Stop targeting people simply going about their lives because of the color of their skin, as you are doing in Charlotte."

1 of 4 — WUNC ICE 11.18.25_4.jpg Cristal Ramirez, a customer service rep at Keke's tires, sits outside the shop to let customers know they are closed today with the threat of ICE in Raleigh. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 2 of 4 — WUNC ICE 11.18.25_2.jpg Oscar, who owns a construction company, says usually there are 10-20 construction vans in the Lowe's parking lot on Capital Blvd. Today there are none with the threat of ICE looming. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 3 of 4 — WUNC ICE 11.18.25_3.jpg Three day laborers, who wished not to be named, outside the Lowe's on Capital Blvd. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 4 of 4 — WUNC ICE 11.18.25_1.jpg The Lowe's Hardware on Capital Blvd is normally busy with construction vans and day laborers looking for work, but with the news of ICE in town, only a few people are looking for work this morning. Matt Ramey / For WUNC

The North Carolina Association of Educators, along with its Wake chapter, also called on state leaders to protect students and their families.

"We also must be clear about what is happening: the Trump Administration is intentionally stoking racial fear to push a billionaire-backed political agenda," the organization wrote in a statement Tuesday morning. "Fear is being used as a tool to fracture working-class communities — to pit Black, Brown, and white families against one another. In Wake County, we refuse to let that strategy succeed. We are committed to building a multiracial working-class coalition that stands united to protect public school families and defend our community. When we stand together across race and background, fear loses its power."

Siembra NC, an immigrant worker organizing group, has developed an app called OJO Obrero to track activity from Border Control agents. The group has also conducted several ICE watch trainings across the state this year in response to increased activity from the Trump Administration.

A group of Durham organizers also have formed a school-based community response network to prepare for potential Border Control actions in the area.