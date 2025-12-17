Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Senate passes bill giving federal recognition to Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

WUNC | By Will Michaels,
Sascha Cordner
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:29 PM EST
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.
senate.gov livestream
/
United States Senate
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.

A bill that includes full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is now waiting for President Trump's signature.

The U.S. Senate passed an annual defense spending bill Wednesday. It includes a provision that grants the Lumbee recognition, opening up federal benefits for the tribe.

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina read the final vote tally - 77 in favor and 20 opposed - wearing a bolo tie and eagle feather pin. Tillis and North Carolina's other Senator, Ted Budd, along with President Trump have all supported federal recognition for the Lumbee.

There are some tribal leaders opposed like the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the only federally recognized Native American tribe in North Carolina.

After the bill's passage in the U.S. House last week, Principal Chief Michell Hicks repeated past sentiments, saying the Lumbee are bypassing the standard federal acknowledgement process that requires historical evidence of their Native identity.
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's Weekend Host and Reporter.
Sascha Cordner
Sascha Cordner is WUNC’s Supervising Editor for Daily News. She joined the station in June 2022, after working as the first statewide afternoon newscaster for the Texas Newsroom for nearly three years. As part of the NPR-Texas collaborative, she was based out of Houston Public Media.
