ICE arrests in NC doubled in 2025. Fewer convicted criminals, more without criminal record or convictions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, had already nearly doubled 2024's total of immigration arrests in North Carolina well before Border Patrol launched its November operation targeting Charlotte and the Triangle.

Data obtained and recently released by the Deportation Data Project show immigration arrests skyrocketed in the state and mostly were made through local jails, following new state laws requiring cooperation between local sheriffs and ICE.

Federal agents are following through with the Trump administration's directives to fill immigration jails — ICE made about 3,400 arrests in North Carolina from Jan. 20 through Oct. 15 this year compared to about 1,720 arrests in all of 2024, according to a WUNC analysis of the data.

The Deportation Data Project is a team of researchers based out of UCLA and UC Berkeley which filed Freedom of Information Act requests and sued the government to obtain federal data for 2025, 2024 and a part of 2023.

Note: The data in many cases include location identifiers, but not in all. The federal government has not released specific numbers, nor verified figures reported by the Deportation Data Project. WUNC identified North Carolina immigration arrests through a combination of attribution to counties, localities, metro areas and detention facilities where detainees were processed. Figures reported in this story are close estimates, but should not be considered exact.

Data for all of the U.S. published by the Deportation Data Project show that in this same time frame, around 75,000 people arrested by ICE did not have a criminal record, which is more than one-third of all ICE arrests, NPR reported.

ICE is a separate agency from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, whose green-vested agents targeted the state in last month's operation dubbed "Charlotte's Web". ICE primarily conducts arrests through agreements with local jails and is aided by the new North Carolina laws under House Bills 10 and 318.

Arrests double, less convicted criminals

In the nine months since President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20:

