Should NC Republicans Shoulder Any Blame For The Attack On The US Capitol?

It was an extraordinary week in American history. After a failed insurrection on Capitol Hill, Congress certified the election of Joe Biden over Donald Trump. In our weekly political roundup, Clark Riemer and Aisha Dew discuss.
Democratic U.S. House Representative Deborah Ross was sworn into the 117th Congress on Sunday. Ross now serves a redrawn Wake County district, and is optimistic about politics in 2021. On this episode she talks about crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia, and shares how many GOP colleagues she has cell phone numbers for.
2020 was an exhausting year for North Carolinians, and in the world of news and politics.
Host Jeff Tiberii, Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch and Becki Gray of the John Locke Foundation review some of big stories from the past year, and turn their attention to 2021. Will it be more of the same, or different?