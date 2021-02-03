Money Talk

Laura talks with Ken, who's reluctant to date after feeling financially burned in his marriage; accountant and financial planner Colette Kolanko, who says we can find creative and loving ways to talk about money with a future partner; and Bob and Marge, who merged their lives without blending bank accounts. Note: In response to COVID-19, the Dating While Gray team is working from home. New episodes of the show will be released every other Thursday for the foreseeable future. Stay safe and wash your hands! Like the show on Facebook and follow Laura Stassi on Twitter. Contact Laura with your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org. Support Dating While Gray by donating to WUNC, or becoming a member: support.wunc.org