Ex-Legislator Mansfield Forms Exploratory US Senate Campaign

A former North Carolina legislator says he's seriously considering a U.S. Senate run next year and formed an exploratory campaign committee.

Democrat Eric Mansfield announced Wednesday his interest. He's one of at least three Democrats either running to unseat Republican Thom Tillis or seriously considering it.

Mansfield served in the state Senate briefly and ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2012. Previous military service brought him to North Carolina. He's an ear, nose and throat surgeon now living in Holly Springs.

I have formed an exploratory committee to take a serious look at jumping into the US Senate race. North Carolinians deserve a representative in the US Senate who listens to their many voices and seeks to understand their stories and experiences. pic.twitter.com/QmjSa4W3jR — Eric Mansfield (@EricMansfieldNC) April 17, 2019

Mansfield said in a news release his own recent medical recovery brought him more clarity about serving the state. Mansfield was driving last year after a gym workout when his heart went into ventricular fibrillation. He said his car struck a tree, and a rescue squad restarted his heart.