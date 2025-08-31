Bringing The World Home To You

NC beach and coastal access projects get a $2.25 million boost from state grants

By Colin Campbell
Published August 31, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
One of the state's latest beach access grants will help build a new accessible walkway to the waterfront at Bertie Beach, on the Albemarle Sound in Bertie County.
Colin Campbell
/
WUNC
One of the state's latest beach access grants will help build a new accessible walkway to the waterfront at Bertie Beach, on the Albemarle Sound in Bertie County.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is providing $2.25 million in grants to improve public access to beaches and other coastal waterways.

The state is funding 10 local projects across eastern North Carolina. DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson says the goal of the grant program is to make it easier to access recreation sites along the coast, while building infrastructure that can handle severe weather.

“As we face increasingly severe storms, these projects will play a key role in safeguarding both public safety and the long-term health of our coastal environments," Wilson said in a news release.

The grant program has been making annual awards since 1981. Local governments will provide matching funds to complete the projects.

The projects include:

Nags Head: The town in Dare County will replace its bathhouse and other public facilities at the Hargrove Street Public Beach Access.

Vandemere: The tiny town in Pamlico County will get funding to build a new fishing pier accessible to people with disabilities.

Belhaven: The Beaufort County town will expand its Harbor Park with more land and a new dock.

Beaufort: The Carteret County town will build an access site at the west end of Ann Street with an observation deck, picnic area and rain gardens.

Bertie County: A grant will help build a new walkway to the Albemarle Sound waterfront at Bertie Beach park, which is also known as Tall Glass of Water.

New Hanover County: A new kayak launch will be added at Trails End Park near Masonboro Island.

Atlantic Beach: The town in Carteret County will build a new dune crossover and beach access walkway at New Bern Street.
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
