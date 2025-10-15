Races for Cary Town Council feature three Republicans and three Democrats

Cary voters will notice a schedule change to their local election this year. The town council decided to change voting dates and procedures to a method that matches most other cities and towns across the state.

In the upcoming election, Cary will use what is called the nonpartisan plurality method, which does not require a winning candidate to receive a certain percentage of the vote. From 2000 until last year, a candidate needed to win at least 50.1% of the vote, or the candidate who came in second place could request a runoff.

Previously, the first election was held in October, leaving November available for a runoff. Now, the general election will take place in November, alongside most other towns and cities in the state, including every town in Wake County that holds elections in odd-numbered years.

Officials are elected to four year terms and elections are staggered such that three council members are elected any one election. While the Cary elections are officially nonpartisan, all three elections feature one democrat and one republican. The Wake County Republican Party has endorsed Jennifer Robinson, Marjorie Eastman, and Renee Miller, while the Wake County Democratic Party has endorsed Brittany Richards, Bella Huang, and Carissa Johnson.

District C is the only race which does not feature an incumbent. Jack Smith, who has represented District C since 1989, chose not to seek re-election this year.

Below you can find more detailed information about the candidates in each race.

Cary Town Council District A Jennifer Robinson, incumbent Robinson is once again seeking re-election after serving on the Cary town council since 1999. She is an IT professional who has lived in Cary for nearly 30 years. What she cares about: Robinson says Cary is transitioning from a fast-growing town to one focused on redevelopment, noting less than 10% of Cary’s land remains for new development. She argues that with slower growth, revenue will no longer keep pace with the cost of maintaining and upgrading infrastructure. Experience/endorsements: Robinson touts her 26 years in office and service on at least a dozen boards of community organizations, including the Central Pines Regional Council and GoTriangle. She is endorsed by the Wake County Republican Party. Brittany Richards Richards has worked as a grant distributor for nonprofit organizations. She and her family moved to Cary from Florida four years ago. What she cares about: Her top priorities are preserving Cary's tree canopy and green spaces, maintaining high-quality town services, and ensuring diverse housing options for residents at all life stages. Richards pledges careful budgeting as the town's growth slows, arguing that Cary must "weigh competing priorities" to maintain its quality of life. She supports zoning to create affordable smaller apartments and one-story homes for both young adults and seniors. Experience/endorsements: Richards serves on Cary's Environmental Advisory Board and volunteers with the Wake Audubon Society. She lists endorsements from Equality NC, and is endorsed the by Wake County Democratic Party. Cary Town Council District C Bella Huang Huang is the vice president of a business that sells protective laptop covers to consumers and K-12 schools. She has lived in Cary for 11 years. What she cares about: Huang describes her top three priorities as "building a sustainable future, a strong community, and a vibrant town." She calls for more sidewalks, greenways, and public-transit investment to reduce traffic and make neighborhoods walkable. She says she supports small-business development and affordable housing for teachers, first responders, and seniors, and wants to "build bridges across Cary's many communities" to increase public engagement. Experience/endorsements: Huang holds degrees in computer science and business, and previously worked as a tech project manager. She lists endorsements from the Wake County Democratic Party and multiple Democratic state lawmakers. Renee Miller Miller previously ran unsuccessfully for town council in 2022. She worked as a human resources management consultant, then homeschooled her children for 17 years. She has lived in Cary for 15 years. What she cares about: Her top three priorities are "the common good, conservation, and common sense." That includes maintaining essential services such as police, fire, water, and road upkeep; protecting the environment through solar energy and tree preservation; and ensuring Cary's finances and growth are sustainable. She believes growth is self-moderating as land fills up and says new developments should meet the town's standards while balancing traffic, noise, and stormwater impacts. Experience/endorsements: Miller says she has attended Cary 101, a town program that teaches residents about government operations. She has also observed the town's police academy and budget meetings. She describes herself as being fiscally disciplined and civically involved, drawing on both her professional management experience and community volunteering. She is endorsed by the Wake County Republican Party. Cary Town Council At-Large Carissa Johnson, incumbent Johnson is a longtime Cary resident and community advocate who works in environmental management. What she cares about: Johnson's platform focuses on sustainability, responsible growth, and civic inclusion. She emphasizes investments in green infrastructure, affordable housing near transit, and programs that encourage youth and underserved residents to take part in local decision-making. She also stresses resilience—protecting Cary's tree canopy and water systems while managing growth pressures. Experience/endorsements: Johnson's professional background in environmental policy and her volunteer work with neighborhood and school initiatives inform her emphasis on climate action and collaboration across communities. She is endorsed by the Wake County Democratic Party. Marjorie K. Eastman Eastman is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. She describes her candidacy as a bid to "restore balance" to growth and fiscal priorities. What she cares about: Her platform emphasizes fiscal responsibility, ensuring public safety, and balanced, non-partisan leadership. She criticizes the current town council for its budget and tax policies, as well as what she sees as neglect of safety and infrastructure. She pledges to be a "fiscal watchdog" prioritizing essential services and affordability. Experience/endorsements: Eastman highlights her background as a U.S. Army combat veteran and a discipline-oriented leader. Her campaign emphasizes her focus on "service, accountability, and common-sense governance. She is endorsed by the Wake County Republican Party.