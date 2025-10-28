Crowded field in Apex as 8 candidates run for 3 council seats

Apex is facing a lot of accelerated growth that residents have been concerned about, particularly now with the incoming children's hospital. What are some of your affordable housing plans in light of this growth?

Mary Miskimon: Whatever we do, it needs to be community driven. We need to think about neighborhoods and communities whenever we are considering new developments. And for things like the unified development ordinance. I helped write that in terms of environmental concerns terms of regulations, ordinances that protect buffers, streams, etc. But it's up to the town council to enforce those. Just because it's in the ordinance doesn't mean it has to be enforced. There's a wiggle room there. Then, for example, with the hospital. It's going to bring a lot of benefit to the community, but we need to communicate that transparently. And I think we need someone on the town council such as myself that understands the development process, and also how to protect that particular area's identity.

Andre Powell: Have you ever seen a documentary about the old coal towns in West Virginia or other places where towns just die? My working theory on that is they die not just because coal has gone. It's because there's no diversity in income and people. We have to be adaptable to the fact that in 50 years, if we continue the same trajectory, the only people that will live here will be retiring in 15 years, and they're probably not going to be able to afford to retire here. I like the "not in my backyard people." I think they're adorable. But the reality is, if we want our town to live for another 50 or 60 years, we have to diversify what we're doing. We have to attract companies that are going to provide jobs for current residents and some new people to move in as well. It's a cycle. It's like the circle of life from The Lion King.

TJ Evans: Bringing the hospital to Apex was a win, and I think we should expand those types of opportunities. It's going to help with tourism. It's going to help with economic vitality. And it also doesn't have that much strain on our infrastructure and our resources. Now, we have to take every development opportunity case by case. And it needs to be balanced out and we need to be strategic about what we're voting on.

Kyrone Nebolisa: As far as affordable housing, I think Apex has done a good job. They've already started with developers coming in with a lot of apartment buildings. Can we dedicate a percentage of those to a certain income level? I'd like to see more of that. To help developers do that, running incentives through, maybe fast tracking their permit process or giving them more tax incentives.

Ed Gray: What we have to do as a council, and what we're going to continue to do if I'm elected, is making a very careful balance as to how we increase the inventory in a smart way that's not going to tax the taxpayer. That's why the affordable housing plan we started, one of the first in Wake County, is something that we're going to continue to refine right now. We said that we wanted developers to set aside 5% of their housing units that they develop, as affordable workforce housing at 80% of the Wake County AMI (area median income). We now want them to set aside 10% because we know that there's an urgent need to stay ahead of the need for affordable housing.