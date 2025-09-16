Triangle Elections 2025: Race for Durham mayor and 3 council seats
Durham is holding elections for mayor and three city council seats this fall. Here’s what you need to know to make an informed decision on each race.
When do I vote? In Durham, voters will go to the polls for a nonpartisan primary election on Tuesday, October 7. Voters must have registered by Sept. 12 to vote in the primary. Early voting begins at select locations on September 18.
On the primary ballot, voters will be asked to select one candidate. The top two finishers for mayor and the top two winners from each ward will move on to the general election.
Durham will hold general elections on Tuesday, November 4. Early voting begins at select locations on October 16.
How do I vote?
Durham will open five early voting locations, spread across the county. Hours differ on weekdays and weekends, so check the calendar at the Durham County Board of Elections.
For other voting questions, see our 2025 Municipal Elections Explainer.
Who is running?
Voters will elect a mayor and council seats from Wards I, II, and III. The ward system means that the candidate must reside in the ward, but voters vote across all three. The at-large city council seats are not on the ballot this year.
Leonardo (Leo) Williams, incumbent
Williams is the incumbent and was first elected in 2023. He previously served as a member of the Durham City Council from 2021-23. He’s a former Durham Public Schools teacher and now co-owns and manages restaurants with his wife.
What he cares about: Williams's campaign slogan is "Durham is Dope." Many of his efforts have focused on affordability and spreading opportunity. He's an unabashed cheerleader for the city and a frequent site in and around downtown. He launched the "Bull City Future Fund" during his first term, which awards grants to groups ranging from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties to El Futuro.
Experience/endorsements: Williams was endorsed by both of the city’s two most influential political actions committees: the People’s Alliance PAC and the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People PAC.
Anjanée Bell
Bell has held a variety of positions and roles in arts and dance education and administration, including as the arts coordinator for North Carolina State Parks. She is the daughter of long-time Durham Mayor Bill Bell.
What she cares about: She lists housing, local ownership of businesses, crisis care teams, expanding parks and improving sidewalks as some of her priorities.
Experience/endorsements: Bell has never held elective office. She touts her upbringing in Durham and her connection to her father. She says she prepared to run for mayor by driving Uber and Lyft to "see the city through the eyes of its people." She says this helped her see "the struggle, the resilience, the hope, and the undeniable hunger for something greater."
Pablo FriedmannPablo Friedmann has never run for political office. He's Director of Durham Public School's Multilingual Resource Center and serves on the board of Student U, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable education system.
What he cares about: Freidmann says he is "running because the City of Durham should work for you and everyone else."
Experience/Endorsements: Governor Roy Cooper appointed him to the Governor's Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs. On his website, he touts his "experience arriving at decisions in consensus."
Lloyd Phillips
Phillips has posted no information on his background, positions or campaign.
Rafiq Zaidi
Zaidi is an imam does not have a campaign website. IndyWeek calls him "a persistent speaker at city and county meetings."
What he cares about: Zaidi priorities community input over developers and "outsiders" in decision-making.
Experience/Endorsements: None
DeDreana Freeman, incumbent: Consultant. Elected to the Durham City Council in 2017. Endorsed by the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People for her advocacy for "an Equitable Durham, Public Safety, and Economic Justice and Racial Justice."
Andrea Cazales: Nurse and community advocate. She says that "every zoning vote, transit plan, and budget decision is a health decision. Durham calls itself the City of Medicine. It's time for leadership that reflects it, understands it, and acts like it."
Elijah King: Third vice chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party and community organizer. Graduated in May from UNC-Greensboro. Major issues are housing equality, community-driven public safety, public transportation, and small business support.
Matt Kopac: Sustainability professional. Serves on the Durham Planning Commission. Endorsed by the People's Alliance PAC for "his strengths as an active listener and cited his experience in environmental advocacy and local governance."
Samaria McKenzie: Marketing specialist. No campaign website.
Sheryl Smith: Activist against gun violence. No campaign website.
Mark-Anthony Middleton, incumbent: Pastor, former leader of the N.C. League of Municipalities. Endorsed by the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People PAC for being a "relentless advocate in advancing gun violence, economic stability, and an adequate and affordable housing stock."
Shanetta Burris: Training manager, organizer. Burris says she is running to "center the needs of people over personal gain and bring a responsive voice to city leadership." Endorsed by the People's Alliance PAC for a "strong track record in grassroots advocacy and racial justice work."
Ashley Robbins: Assistant technology manager at Wake Technical Community College; advocates for disability rights.
Chelsea Cook, incumbent: Clinical law professor at Duke University School of Law. Proponent of affordable housing and environmental protections. Appointed to the City Council in 2024. Endorsed by the People's Alliance PAC for "fighting Durham's housing crisis in their work on council as well as their ability to work together and reach consensus with other council members and community stakeholders."
Diana Medoff: Community liaison at Triangle Neuropsychology Services. Endorsed by the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People PAC for being a "responsive and informed newcomer." She cites her top three priorities as more housing, more jobs, and more safety.
Terry McCann: Math teacher at J.D. Clements Early High School. Only registered Republican running for the City Council. Wants to grow the Durham Police Department through "meritocracy" in hiring. Cites his common-sense approach to governing.
Durant Long: Student at NCCU. Supports affordable housing. "We have no choice but to implement radical ideas that will provide more substantial, permanent change, and shift the field in favor of the many."