Triangle Elections 2025: Race for Durham mayor and 3 council seats

Mayor

Leonardo (Leo) Williams, incumbent

Williams is the incumbent and was first elected in 2023. He previously served as a member of the Durham City Council from 2021-23. He’s a former Durham Public Schools teacher and now co-owns and manages restaurants with his wife.

What he cares about: Williams's campaign slogan is "Durham is Dope." Many of his efforts have focused on affordability and spreading opportunity. He's an unabashed cheerleader for the city and a frequent site in and around downtown. He launched the "Bull City Future Fund" during his first term, which awards grants to groups ranging from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties to El Futuro.

Experience/endorsements: Williams was endorsed by both of the city’s two most influential political actions committees: the People’s Alliance PAC and the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People PAC.

Anjanée Bell

Bell has held a variety of positions and roles in arts and dance education and administration, including as the arts coordinator for North Carolina State Parks. She is the daughter of long-time Durham Mayor Bill Bell.

What she cares about: She lists housing, local ownership of businesses, crisis care teams, expanding parks and improving sidewalks as some of her priorities.

Experience/endorsements: Bell has never held elective office. She touts her upbringing in Durham and her connection to her father. She says she prepared to run for mayor by driving Uber and Lyft to "see the city through the eyes of its people." She says this helped her see "the struggle, the resilience, the hope, and the undeniable hunger for something greater."

Pablo Friedmann

Pablo Friedmann has never run for political office. He's Director of Durham Public School's Multilingual Resource Center and serves on the board of Student U, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable education system.

What he cares about: Freidmann says he is "running because the City of Durham should work for you and everyone else."

Experience/Endorsements: Governor Roy Cooper appointed him to the Governor's Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs. On his website, he touts his "experience arriving at decisions in consensus."

Lloyd Phillips

Phillips has posted no information on his background, positions or campaign.

Rafiq Zaidi

Zaidi is an imam does not have a campaign website. IndyWeek calls him "a persistent speaker at city and county meetings."

What he cares about: Zaidi priorities community input over developers and "outsiders" in decision-making.

Experience/Endorsements: None