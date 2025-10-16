Chapel Hill council race focuses on affordable housing and cost of living

Higher taxes and the cost of living in general are two of the top issues that candidates for the Chapel Hill Town Council are talking about.

The median value of a owner-occupied house in Chapel Hill is $576,000, according to Census Bureau 2023 estimates, the most recent year for which Census has data. That's well above Orange County as a whole, and more than double the median home price for the state.

At the top of the ticket, Mayor Jess Anderson is running unopposed. She was first elected to town council in 2015, and elected mayor for the first time in 2023.

There are five candidates vying for four town council seats. The race includes two incumbents and three challengers.

Election Day is November 4, with early voting available at some locations including:



Hillsborough's early voting site is open now at Orange Works at Hillsborough Commons. Any Orange County resident can vote early at this site.

Chapel Hill – Carrboro early voting sites will open Thursday, October 23 at the Chapel Hill Public Library, Seymour Center, Chapel of the Cross, and the Drakeford Library Complex.

Profiles on each candidate below: