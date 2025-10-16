Candidates for Wendell town commissioner answer questions

As one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, growth and development are the central issues in Wendell's municipal election this year.

Voters will choose three members of the Wendell Town Commission on Nov. 4. Incumbent Commissioner Deans Eatman, deputy secretary at the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, is running for re-election. Two other incumbents, Jon Lutz and Jason Joyner, aren't running.

Seven other candidates will be on the ballot: B.J. Barham, a touring musician who leads the band American Aquarium; Kate Benson, a brand manager in the medical aesthetics industry; Jorge Cordova, operator of a tile and flooring business; Christopher Critzer, a business owner and former chamber of commerce board member; Dustin Ingalls, director of political programs at the Environmental Defense Fund; Wes Jones, an attorney at the state legislature; and Philip Tarnaski, a former town commissioner.

WUNC sent the candidates three questions, and their responses are included below. Jones and Tarnaski did not respond to multiple emails.

If the town received a multimillion-dollar grant for parks, amenities and other infrastructure, what projects would you want to see funded immediately?

Jorge Cordova: "A community amphitheater for live performances, movie nights, concerts, etc. Improve connectivity for walking and biking. Promote the health benefits for doing this, maybe offer some public programs as well. Add some sport courts to our parks."

Dustin Ingalls: "Assuming this grant were unrestricted funds within that general bucket, I would put it toward sidewalk connectivity and signaled crosswalks at busy intersections. One pedestrian safety project I will push for is in my neighborhood. I want to make the entire Third Street side of Mr. G's a curbed sidewalk and make the Selma Road side only vehicle entrance and exit points to that property so cars don't come in and out at every possible angle. It's dangerous for other cars and pedestrians."

Deans Eatman: "We already have many transformative projects that are funded, including the Carver Community Center, a new athletic field complex at Wendell Park, the Main Street Greenway, and intersection improvements at Eagle Rock Road and Wendell Falls Parkway. The next projects on my priority list are the Downtown Streetscape Redesign, the Buffalo Creek Greenway, and continued investments in outdated or incomplete stormwater and sidewalk infrastructure throughout town. These kinds of improvements not only make Wendell safer and more connected, but they also help preserve the character that draws people here in the first place."

Kate Benson: "I’d want to see it put to work immediately in ways that improve daily life for our residents and prepare us for the future. First, we need to make necessary updates to existing facilities, repairing shades on playgrounds, adding all-abilities play areas where we don’t have them yet, so every child has a safe place to play and increasing seating capacity at ball fields. Second, I’d prioritize connectivity and accessibility. Greenways, sidewalks, and multi-use paths that link neighborhoods to downtown, schools, and parks, giving families safe ways to walk and bike. Additionally I’d like to invest in updating the parking at the Wendell community park. Third, I’d push to enhance community awareness and inclusion: accelerating the new library and supporting recreation programs that serve youth, seniors, and everyone in between. That’s how we make sure this kind of funding builds a stronger, healthier, more connected Wendell for all of us."

Christopher Critzer: "If Wendell were to receive a multimillion-dollar grant, I’d prioritize a public/private partnership to improve downtown accessibility and expand the downtown core’s footprint. The lack of parking is a major barrier for small businesses, and without workable solutions, it discourages investment and reduces customer foot traffic. Reworking the streets to improve directional flow, establishing dedicated parking areas, and even considering vertical expansion downtown are steps worth taking. Hiring a civil engineer and design team to study feasibility would be a first priority."

B.J. Barham: "I would love to see us purchase more land from the county for future parks and recreation projects. I would also like to see us address the lack of sidewalks in and around the downtown corridor. Lastly, I would love to revamp our outdated stormwater and drainage infrastructure."

Wes Jones: Did not respond.

Philip Tarnaski: Did not respond.

What’s a specific decision made by the current town board that you would have voted against?

Jorge Cordova: "I would say accepting a fee-in-lieu of sidewalks for some projects. The more we grow, the more traffic we will see, the more we need to worry about the safety of our pedestrians."

Dustin Ingalls: "It's not so much a disagreement as wanting to put even more funds into a part of the budget this board created — the Downtown Improvement Grant, which is a pot of funds I've had a hand in utilizing through my service on the Downtown Development Committee. Residents consistently tell us in surveys that they want more things to do and places to eat downtown, but the upfront cost is a barrier to small businesses, particularly to creating new restaurants. With a little bit more public investment, we can create the conditions for long-term private investment that activate more historic properties, make downtown even more vibrant for more hours, boost town revenue, and prevent those historic buildings from crumbling like in so many other small towns in America."

Deans Eatman: "Infill development has been one of the more challenging topics for our board. I have supported walkable, mixed-use projects near downtown because density in the right places can reduce traffic by putting people closer to the places they want to go. When we balance new housing with access to shops, parks, and amenities, we create a stronger community that does not depend on every trip being by car."

Kate Benson: "While I understand Wendell needs housing and growth, I believe we must do so in a way that protects existing neighborhoods and ensures infrastructure is ready before big developments stress it further. The Weathers Landing project is one that I can say I would have handled differently had I been on the board when it was reviewed. In this case, I'd have pushed for:



A downscaling of density until we confirm that road networks, drainage systems, and schools can absorb additional load.

Stronger buffer zones, green space preservation, and enhanced stormwater mitigation as non-negotiables, not optional trade-offs.

A triggered infrastructure investment plan that ties new development approvals to concurrent upgrades (roads, signals, sewer, drainage).

A moratorium or delay until a fully vetted traffic, drainage, and environmental impact study (with independent review) is complete and the community has had robust input. Especially considering its proximity to the Robertson Millpond preserve, and an already stressed roadway (Rolesville Rd.)

"If elected, I will push for more comprehensive review of large scale development to ensure it’s matched with infrastructure that protects Wendell’s character and prevents burdening existing residents first."

Christopher Critzer: "I would have voted against the most recent downtown master streetscape plan. While it makes room for golf cart travel on South Main, I feel the plan is too limited in scope and doesn’t adequately prepare for growth 10+ years down the line. We need bolder, future-focused planning."

B.J. Barham: "Back in January the board voted to rezone a 1/3 of an acre near the downtown historic district to make way for eight three-story townhomes, even after the planning board voted it down 6-1 in a December meeting. It did not meet the infill requirements for our Wendell 2030 Plan and the developer was allowed to pay a fee in lieu penalty instead of meeting the green space requirements for such a project. We then found out that the developer was first cousins with one of the commissioners and donated heavily to his previous campaign. The commissioner in question was the deciding vote in a 3-2 decision and is running for reelection this November."

(NOTE: Barham's answer makes allegations of ethical violations by incumbent candidate Deans Eatman. Eatman's response to Barham's comment is published below)

Deans Eatman: "The project Mr. Barham mentioned was a small infill rezoning across the street from his house that the board approved earlier this year. The town attorney reviewed my relationship to the applicant and confirmed there was no conflict of interest. Under state law, I wasn’t permitted to recuse myself because there was no direct financial interest or qualifying family relationship, and Mr. Barham has been aware of these facts since January. The project met the requirements of our development ordinance and the Wendell 2030 Comprehensive Plan, even according to the Planning Board. It went through a conditional district rezoning, like nearly every new project in Wendell, and included a standard open-space fee-in-lieu that’s commonly used for smaller sites where dedicated open space isn’t practical. It’s a routine part of our ordinance, not a waiver or penalty. I supported it because I believed it was responsible, walkable infill near downtown that would strengthen our business district and make better use of existing infrastructure. My vote was based on the merits of the project and what I thought was best for Wendell’s long-term future. I’ve confirmed that the applicant, my cousin, donated $100 to my 2021 campaign. I hadn’t heard of this project at that time and don’t believe he even owned the property then. People won’t always agree on every decision, but I would encourage everyone to be slower to assume bad intent. Most of the time we simply see things differently, and good leaders talk and work through those differences constructively."

Wes Jones: Did not respond.

Philip Tarnaski: Did not respond.

How many town board meetings have you attended in the past year?

Jorge Cordova: "I watch them online."

Dustin Ingalls: "I have only attended one in person, but I regularly watch the YouTube livestream, including all but I think one meeting since June."

Deans Eatman: "I have attended 25 of 26 meetings over the past year. I missed one in August due to an unforeseen work conflict. Since joining the board in 2021, that is one of only two meetings I have missed."

Kate Benson: "Three in person — but I make a point to watch the live broadcasts every other week. If I’m unable to watch it live for some reason, I always watch them within the next day or two."

Christopher Critzer: "I’ve attended numerous town meetings over the years, both in person and online, including several this year."

BJ Barham: "I've been to every board meeting this year that I have been off tour, so 12 board meetings this year (13 this coming Monday night)."

Wes Jones: Did not respond.

Philip Tarnaski: Did not respond.