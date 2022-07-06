NC Green Party Denied Ballot Access
Volunteers, staff and prospective candidates worked to secure thousands of signatures so that the Green Party would have a spot on the 2022 North Carolina ballot. However, a couple of hundred of signatures were deemed fraudulent. And last week the state board of elections voted not to certify the party. On this episode of The Politics Podcast, Green Party member Matthew Hoh discusses how this happened, and the challenges of a political system dominated by two parties.