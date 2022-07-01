Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics

Supreme Court to hear North Carolina case that could fundamentally transform federal elections

Published July 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
This week in state politics, legislators debate a spending plan that sets aside billions, provides raises, and seeks to weather an inflation storm. Meanwhile, at the U.S. Supreme Court, four justices agreed to hear a challenge related to the independence – and unchecked power – of state legislatures. In our Friday review, Donna King of the conservative Carolina Journal and Rob Schofield from the progressive NC Policy Watch review.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
