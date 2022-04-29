Bringing The World Home To You

With early voting underway, Cawthorn's latest goof, and another Leandro twist

Published April 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
Early voting for the mid-term primary began across the state this week. Meanwhile, Congressman Madison Cawthorn brought a loaded gun to Charlotte Douglass International airport, and a new judge in the decades old Leandro public education case offered something of a split decision. In our weekly review, Mitch Kokai of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield from NC Policy Watch discuss some of the recent political happenings.

WUNC Politics NCPOLMadison CawthornLeandro Case