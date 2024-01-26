Obsessed: Breaking The OCD Cycle (Revisited)
Anita is no stranger to anxiety, but her spirals are mostly short lived. In this episode she meets folks who often get caught in loops of extreme worry and compulsions with little relief. A married couple shares how OCD put them in survival mode and a woman whose OCD symptoms began in kindergarten talks about learning how to open up about her experience in friendships and dating.
Meet the guests:
- Mike and Nicole Comforto, writers and married couple, talk about what led to Mike's diagnosis with OCD, what the experience was like for both of them as a couple and as new parents, and how Mike's OCD impacts other relationships in his life
- H.T., a writer using her initials for personal and medical privacy, explains how her OCD symptoms first showed up as a young girl, how she navigated getting an OCD diagnosis and how she discloses her OCD to those she is close to
Dig Deeper:
Nicole's Modern Love essay
Mike and Nicole's Substack, Hey Honey
The website for psychologist Dr. Monnica Williams
OCD advocate Alexandra Reynolds on Instagram
