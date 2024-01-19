Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Sobbed: Why We Cry (Revisited)

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Anita usually feels better after a good, long cry. But why is that? She explores that question with a poet who spent years diving deeply into the science and culture of crying. And a forerunner of the "crying selfie" trend shares how he pushes back on toxic masculinity by embracing tears.

Meet the guests:

  • Heather Christle, poet and author of "The Crying Book," takes us into some of the science of crying and looks at tears through a political and gender-informed lens
  • Viorel Tanase, a model and creative director, explains why he decided to share a crying selfie (before the trend took off) and how being vulnerable is part of the human experience

Dig Deeper:

More about the "crying selfie"

Read the transcript | Review the podcast via your preferred platform

Leave a message for Embodied

