Embodied Podcast

Stuttered: Diversifying The Way We Speak (Revisited)

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published December 29, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
An illustration of a person's chest, without a view of their face. The person is wearing a dark shirt under a denim jacket that features several colorful pins: a pansexual flag, a lightning bolt, a friendly mushroom, a smiley face with a stuck-out tongue, a slice of pepperoni pizza, a donut with pink frosting and sprinkles and a pin that says "Stutter Proudly." The word "Stuttered" is in the lower lefthand corner of the illustration.
Charnel Hunter

Stuttering occurs in every culture with a spoken language. So why do many communities treat it as a source of shame? Two speech-language pathologists and a comedian help Anita question cultural assumptions about stuttering and explore the growing movement to embrace speech diversity.

Meet the guests:

  • Dr. Derek Daniels, licensed and certified speech-language pathologist and associate professor in the department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Wayne State University, shares his own experience of stuttering and what we know about what causes stuttering
  • Jia Bin, doctoral student at Michigan State University, talks about growing up in rural China with a stutter and what she's hoping to bring back to the stuttering community there
  • Nina G, comedian and author of "Stutterer, Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen," explains why she decided to embrace her dream of doing stand-up and shares how her stuttering has impacted romantic and platonic relationships

Dig Deeper:

Follow Nina G's comedy on Instagram

Jia on stuttering as a superpower

Stuttering content on YouTube by Courtland Crain and Matice Ahnjamine

National Stuttering Association website

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Embodied Podcast Embodied PodcastStutteringLanguageSpeech
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
