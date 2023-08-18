Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Co-Worked: The Good, Bad & Ambivalent of the Office Bestie (Revisited)

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published August 18, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
Anita wouldn't have made it through her 20s without her work friends. But now that she's a manager and working in a hybrid office, she's noticed that work friendships don't come as easily as they used to. A psychologist answers her burning workplace relationship questions and dives into the surprising amount of data about work besties. Plus, a Gen Z writer urges her to re-think the importance of work as a primary social hub.

Meet the guests:

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
