Embodied Podcast

Distracted: Adulting With ADHD

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration of a femme-presenting person sitting with her chin resting in her hands. She is wearing blue-rimmed glasses and has brown hair in a bun on top of her head. There are three white clouds surrounding her, and she's leaning on a dark blue surface with a pink background.
Neka King
/

Anita passes the mic to our friends at the feminist documentary podcast "Bodies" for an exploration of ADHD and identity. Producer Hannah Harris Green talks about how getting an ADHD diagnosis helped her release the shame she'd been carrying since childhood.

Meet the guests:

  • Hannah Harris Green, contributing producer for "Bodies," shares her journey to an ADHD diagnosis as an adult and how the disorder has impacted her entire life
  • Matthew, Hannah's partner, talks about how Hannah's ADHD impacts their relationship and helps her come to terms with her diagnosis
  • Dr. Andrea Spencer, child psychiatrist and vice chair for research for the Psychiatry Department at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, explains her research on the intersection of ADHD and PTSD

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

ADHD Mental Health
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
