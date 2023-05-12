Delivered (Part Two): No More Postpartum Silence (Revisited)
Anita treasures sleep and moments of silence. So when she hears typical narratives of early parenthood that include unending cries and restless nights, she has concerns for the mental toll on new parents. But culturally there is a lot of silence around how challenging it can be and recognizing deteriorating mental health while caring for another person can be isolating. In part two of the postpartum series "Delivered," she meets a prolific artist whose experience with postpartum depression catalyzed a mental health journey and a diagnosis of Bipolar II Disorder. She also talks to a couple about what folks should know about sex and relationships postpartum and why the mental health of non-birthing partners should be part of the postpartum conversation.
Meet the guests:
- A’Driane Nieves, artist and mother of two
- Shannon Purdy Jones, co-owner of Scuppernong Books in Greensboro and mother of two
- Darren Jones, Shannon’s husband and director of Pricing at Mack Trucks, Inc