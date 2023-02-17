Slayed: Gender Performance Beyond the Binary
After not seeing a drag show for the first 30 years of her life, Anita now dives in. She explores the history and evolution of the artform with a drag scholar-turned-performer; meets a non-binary drag 'thing' pushing boundaries through performance; and talks with a Durham-based drag artist who speaks out against anti-drag violence.
Meet the guests:
- Rose Butch, Vancouver's premiere Drag Thing, explains the origins of the term "Drag Thing" and talks about how their gender transition out of drag has informed — and been informed by — their drag persona
- Larry La Fountain-Stokes, professor at the University of Michigan and author of "Queer Ricans" and "Translocas," dives into the history of drag and shares how his drag persona Lola von Miramar has had an effect on his research
- Naomi Dix, Afro-Latinx drag artist based in Durham, North Carolina and a member of the House of Coxx, talks about how she uses drag as a platform to educate and speak out against anti-queer and anti-drag violence