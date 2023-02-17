Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Slayed: Gender Performance Beyond the Binary

By Audrey Smith,
Anita Rao
Published February 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST
Illustration of two drag artists looking into the mirror putting on makeup. At the top of the illustration is the episode title "Slayed." The artist on the left is wearing a blue muscle tank top. They have light-tone skin, short blonde hair, a smoky eyeshadow and are painting on red lipstick. The artist on the right is shirtless and wearing a wig cap. They have medium-tone skin, purple eyeshadow and are painting on purple lipstick.
Charnel Hunter
After not seeing a drag show for the first 30 years of her life, Anita now dives in. She explores the history and evolution of the artform with a drag scholar-turned-performer; meets a non-binary drag 'thing' pushing boundaries through performance; and talks with a Durham-based drag artist who speaks out against anti-drag violence.

Meet the guests:

  • Rose Butch, Vancouver's premiere Drag Thing, explains the origins of the term "Drag Thing" and talks about how their gender transition out of drag has informed — and been informed by — their drag persona
  • Larry La Fountain-Stokes, professor at the University of Michigan and author of "Queer Ricans" and "Translocas," dives into the history of drag and shares how his drag persona Lola von Miramar has had an effect on his research
  • Naomi Dix, Afro-Latinx drag artist based in Durham, North Carolina and a member of the House of Coxx, talks about how she uses drag as a platform to educate and speak out against anti-queer and anti-drag violence

Audrey Smith
Audrey Smith is a writer, educator, and temporary producer of "Embodied" based in Greensboro, NC. She holds a Master's degree in Secondary English Language Arts Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (2018) and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Nonfiction Writing from Oregon State University (2021).
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
