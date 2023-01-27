Refused: When You're Too Fat For Top Surgery
Last October Anita got an e-mail that piqued her curiosity: a story pitch about how anti-fat bias affects people seeking gender-affirming surgery. She hands the mic over to audio journalist H Conley, who follows a 26-year-old Black nonbinary food writer as they overcome repeated barriers to getting top surgery due to body size.
Meet the guests:
- Chala June, an associate editor at "Bon Appetit" magazine, shares their experience of being told to lose weight before getting top surgery
- Dr. Alexes Hazen, a New York City-based aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon who performs top surgeries, explains some of the various factors that come into play for surgeons when considering patients
- Lacie Parker, a psychotherapist who works with queer people and focuses on eating concerns and body image, talks about weight stigma for trans folks
Meet the creator:
- H Conley is a a New York City-based journalist, audio producer and artist. Find more of their audio work here.