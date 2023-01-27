Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Refused: When You're Too Fat For Top Surgery

By H Conley,
Kaia FindlayAnita Rao
Published January 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST
Last October Anita got an e-mail that piqued her curiosity: a story pitch about how anti-fat bias affects people seeking gender-affirming surgery. She hands the mic over to audio journalist H Conley, who follows a 26-year-old Black nonbinary food writer as they overcome repeated barriers to getting top surgery due to body size.

Meet the guests:

  • Chala June, an associate editor at "Bon Appetit" magazine, shares their experience of being told to lose weight before getting top surgery
  • Dr. Alexes Hazen, a New York City-based aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon who performs top surgeries, explains some of the various factors that come into play for surgeons when considering patients
  • Lacie Parker, a psychotherapist who works with queer people and focuses on eating concerns and body image, talks about weight stigma for trans folks

Meet the creator:

  • H Conley is a a New York City-based journalist, audio producer and artist. Find more of their audio work here.

H Conley
H Conley is a New York City-based journalist, audio producer and artist.
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
