Navigated: The Rao Sisters on Holiday Conversations
Anita has a lot of practice talking about taboo topics with strangers. But when it comes to having these conversations in her own family, especially around the holidays, she gets squirmy like the rest of us. She invites her older sister Priyanka onto the podcast to reflect on tricky — but often inevitable — conversations with family members. Priyanka, a mom and pediatrician, talks about her ongoing journey to broach difficult subjects that come up a lot this time of year: loss, family dynamics and parenting boundaries.
Meet the guest:
- Priyanka Rao, a mom and pediatrician (and Anita's older sister!), shares her parenting philosophy when it comes to some of the thornier issues that come up around the holidays