Embodied Podcast

Secured: Health Data In A Post-Roe World

Published September 23, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
Illustration of someone's hands typing on a laptop with a lock hovering in front of the laptop screen. The lock is surrounded by a web of lines and circles representing its connection to various digital platforms. The person is wearing a pink bracelet on their left wrist, gold rings on two of the fingers of their right hand and pink nail polish. In the top left of the illustration is the episode title "Secured."
Charnel Hunter
Anita has long taken a laissez-faire approach to digital security. But as she's learned (the hard way), just because she doesn't have something to hide, doesn't mean she has nothing to lose. She calls in experts, including an abortion doula and sex worker, to learn strategies for keeping personal information safe online.

Meet the guests:

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
