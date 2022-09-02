Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Invested: When It Gets Uncomfortable With Family

Published September 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
Anita shares an episode of “This Is Uncomfortable,” a podcast from Marketplace that explores the ways money messes with our relationships and life plans. Rebecca Danigelis never planned to stop working. Raising two kids as a single mom, everything she earned went to making sure they got the best education she could afford. But when her son Sian-Pierre's career took off, hers started to crumble.

Find “This Is Uncomfortable” wherever you get your podcasts. Look out for their next season in early October.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
