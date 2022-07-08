Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Sobered: Reexamining Your Relationship With Alcohol

Published July 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
An illustration of a group of five people gathered outside at dusk socializing with beverages in their hands. In the foreground are two people standing close to a fire: one is holding a red Solo cup, and the other is holding a white cup that appears to be filled with water. In the background is a group of three people: two are holding red Solo cups, and one is holding a water bottle. At the top right of the illustration is the text “Sobered.”
Charnel Hunter
/

Anita has not participated in a Dry January, but there are times when she's motivated to pay extra-close attention to her relationship with alcohol. Most recently: during the pandemic. While some of us started drinking more, another group of folks committed to sober curiosity: a movement encouraging introspection about your relationship with alcohol. She meets two people who are years into building sober lives and asks them to reflect on how their sobriety journeys have shaped everything from relationships to thoughts about the future.

Meet the guests:

Tags

Alcohol sobriety
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao