Caffeinated: The Science & Culture Of Your Coffee Habit
Anita comes from a tea-drinking family, but she's happiest when she's holding a mug of coffee the size of her face. For years, she's been reading headlines about why coffee is "good" for you, but she's not sure where myth ends and fact begins. So, she turns to the experts: Dr. Rao (her dad) is back to explain why coffee makes you poop, and how it affects your gut. A neuroscientist tells her about what her brain is doing once coffee hits her system. And two folks with deep ties to java talk about coffee culture, from bean to brew.
Meet the guests:
- Dr. Satish Rao, gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at Augusta University. And Anita's dad!
- Dr. Shannon Odell, science communicator and neuroscientist
- Samuel Ngwa, founder of Safari Pride Coffee
- Austin Jeffries, co-owner of Borough Coffee mobile coffee cart