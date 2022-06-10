Delivered (Part One): Supporting A Post-Baby Body
Anita has been around enough postpartum folks to know that there's a whole lot they felt unprepared for when it came to how their physical bodies would experience pregnancy and childbirth. In part one of a two-part series, she hears from folks about meeting their new postpartum bodies. A postpartum doula talks about her trauma-informed approach to caring for the physical body; a photographer shares why they're trying to diversify the images we associate with postpartum bodies; and a former Marine talks about navigating the pressures of a highly physical job postpartum.
Meet the guests:
- Lydia-Carlie Tilus, birth and postpartum doula at her practice, SageFemme Wellness, and a certified massage therapist.
- ash luna, social worker, photographer and founder of the 4th Trimester Bodies Project.
- Letticia Solomon, former active duty Marine, teacher and mother of two.