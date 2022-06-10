Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Delivered (Part One): Supporting A Post-Baby Body

Published June 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
An illustration featuring a woman with dark hair on the beach at sunset. She is wearing a red-orange bikini and has her hands on her lower abdomen, showcasing stretch marks and a C-section scar. A young child plays in the surf nearby, at her feet. In the upper-left of the image are the words "Delivered Part One."
Charnel Hunter
Anita has been around enough postpartum folks to know that there's a whole lot they felt unprepared for when it came to how their physical bodies would experience pregnancy and childbirth. In part one of a two-part series, she hears from folks about meeting their new postpartum bodies. A postpartum doula talks about her trauma-informed approach to caring for the physical body; a photographer shares why they're trying to diversify the images we associate with postpartum bodies; and a former Marine talks about navigating the pressures of a highly physical job postpartum.

Meet the guests:

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Postpartum birth Lydia-Carlie Tilusash luna Letticia Solomon
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
