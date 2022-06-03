Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Perceived: Disrupting The Blind Stereotype

Published June 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
An illustration featuring the word "Perceived" on the left with the Braille version of that word above and below it. To the right are three people: from left to right, an older masc-presenting Black person with a beard, sunglasses and a hat; a Black femme-presenting person wearing high heels, a short skirt and lipstick; and a femme-presenting person with short green hair, a green shirt and combat boots. All three people have canes and are wearing Braille on their shirts.
Charnel Hunter
/

Anita got glasses young, and as a kid every time her prescription got worse, her anxiety about losing her vision spiked. She realizes now how much of that fear was ableism at work. Three artists who've lost their sight and found myriad ways to fortify a culture of blind pride show her it's about disrupting the binary and pushing for a more accessible, creative future.

Meet the guests:

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

