Perceived: Disrupting The Blind Stereotype
Anita got glasses young, and as a kid every time her prescription got worse, her anxiety about losing her vision spiked. She realizes now how much of that fear was ableism at work. Three artists who've lost their sight and found myriad ways to fortify a culture of blind pride show her it's about disrupting the binary and pushing for a more accessible, creative future.
Meet the guests:
- Dr. M. Leona Godin, writer, performer, educator, and the author of "There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness"
- James Tate Hill, author of the novel "Academy Gothic" and the memoir "Blind Man’s Bluff"
- Lachi, award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and inclusion advocate