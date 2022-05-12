Fated: Terminal Illness & No-Limit Love
Anita knows there's no way she can prepare herself or her loved ones for the ways a terminal illness can alter their lives. But meeting people with incurable conditions, and their loved ones, helps her understand what is possible when time suddenly becomes limited. A couple navigating a terminal ALS diagnosis share their story and how their definition of intimacy has evolved. Plus, a woman in her 20s talks about building a dating profile and keeping her sense of humor when her life expectancy is unknown.
Meet the guests:
- Andrea Lytle Peet, triathlete, person living with ALS and creator of Team Drea Foundation.
- David Peet, Andrea’s husband.
- Megan Yaeger, blogger, contributing writer for theMighty.com and an aspiring photographer.