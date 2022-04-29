Scented: Life According To Your Nose
Anita sniffs out what's so fascinating about the science of smell — and gets her mind blown. A psychologist shares why smell is our most emotional sense, plus stories about the mental health consequences of anosmia (losing your sense of smell), and a scent designer describes how to re-create memories through candles.
Meet the guests:
- Bonnie Blodgett, author of “Remembering Smell.”
- Rachel Herz, neuroscientist and author of “The Scent of Desire.”
- Christina Degreaffenreidt, founder and creator behind Multifaceted, a candle-making company based in Greensboro.