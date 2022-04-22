Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Widowed: Living With 'Great Grief'

Published April 22, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
Great Grief Podcast Logo with WUNC Logo.png

Anita shares an episode of a podcast produced by her colleagues that gets her teary every time she listens (but in a good way). “Black Widow” from the podcast Great Grief features Grammy-nominated musician Nnenna Freelon reflecting on what’s changed for her in the years since her husband Phil’s passing. Nnenna’s now grappling with a brand new identity: widow.

The podcast "Great Grief "was born from Nnenna Freelon's reflections on losing her partner of four decades. Season two is in production right now.

Read the transcript Hear more from Great Grief

Embodied Podcast Great Grief Podcast Nnenna Freelon
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
Sean Roux
