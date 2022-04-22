Widowed: Living With 'Great Grief'
Anita shares an episode of a podcast produced by her colleagues that gets her teary every time she listens (but in a good way). “Black Widow” from the podcast Great Grief features Grammy-nominated musician Nnenna Freelon reflecting on what’s changed for her in the years since her husband Phil’s passing. Nnenna’s now grappling with a brand new identity: widow.
The podcast "Great Grief "was born from Nnenna Freelon's reflections on losing her partner of four decades. Season two is in production right now.