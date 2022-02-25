Uncoupled: Thank U, Next
Anita has no qualms about being an armchair therapist for friends going through a breakup. But sometimes she wonders how her advice aligns with what relationship experts say. Advice columnists Meredith Goldstein and Stacia Brown give guidance on breaking up "well," going no-contact, navigating social media, and finding the right breakup anthem for the moment.
Meet the Guests:
- Meredith Goldstein shares insight from her years of experience writing the advice column "Love Letters" for The Boston Globe. She also hosts the "Love Letters" podcast, on which she's explored topics including why we're so drawn to breakup anthems.
- Stacia Brown talks about her own pandemic breakup and shares wisdom akin to what she delivers regularly in her role as a columnist for Slate's parenting advice column "Care and Feeding." She's also a producer for the WUNC podcast "Great Grief."