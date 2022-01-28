Painted: The Politics Behind Every Red Lip
Anita applies herself to learning the fascinating history of her favorite item of makeup: bold red lipstick. Experts and aficionados tell her about influencers who have shaped makeup throughout history, from Rosie the Riveter to Rihanna, and how the cosmetics industry has evolved over time.
Meet the Guests:
- Rae Nudson is the author of "All Made Up: The Power and Pitfalls of Beauty Culture from Cleopatra to Kim Kardashian." She takes us through the history of products like bold red lipstick and blue eyeshadow.
- Dawn Mitchell is a licensed cosmetologist, inclusion strategist and founder of the beauty and skincare line Pretty Till Dawn.
- Natasha Noir Nightly is an activist, and the winner of the Miss Blue Ridge Pride 2018. She shares her makeup philosophy and the technique behind her signature look as a bearded drag queen.