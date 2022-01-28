Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Painted: The Politics Behind Every Red Lip

Published January 28, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST
A Black woman wearing a bright orange shirt and red pants applies makeup in a mirror. Below text reads: Painted.
Charnel Hunter
/
The act of painting our faces is far from trivial. The history and culture of products like red lipstick and blue eyeshadow tell us a lot about power and politics.


Anita applies herself to learning the fascinating history of her favorite item of makeup: bold red lipstick. Experts and aficionados tell her about influencers who have shaped makeup throughout history, from Rosie the Riveter to Rihanna, and how the cosmetics industry has evolved over time.

Meet the Guests:

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Tags

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastMakeupCosmeticsDiversityInclusion
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Audrey Smith
See stories by Audrey Smith
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao