Napped: The Right To Remain Rested
Anita doesn't slow down...until her body demands it. That's thanks in part to a culture that values productivity, making true rest a challenge for many, especially people from marginalized backgrounds. For black folks in particular, sleep deprivation has roots in slavery and racial oppression — which makes rest a form of resistance. Hear from some who are reclaiming their right to rest and pushing back against hustle culture through art, therapy and activism.
Meet the Guests:
- Gabrielle Zhuang-Estrin is a clinical social worker and psychotherapist who helps clients experience more rest.
- Dom Chatterjee is a meditation and yoga teacher of South Asian descent and the community organizer behind Rest for Resistance.
- Fannie Sosa is an artist and co-creator of Black Power Naps, a sculptural installation and curatorial initiative.
- Navild Acosta is an artist and co-creator of Black Power Naps.