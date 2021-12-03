Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Napped: The Right To Remain Rested

Published December 3, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A Black woman lying down on a bed, with an Afro filled with planets and stars
Charnel Hunter
/
Getting quality rest is something we all deserve, but it's not easily attainable.

Anita doesn't slow down...until her body demands it. That's thanks in part to a culture that values productivity, making true rest a challenge for many, especially people from marginalized backgrounds. For black folks in particular, sleep deprivation has roots in slavery and racial oppression — which makes rest a form of resistance. Hear from some who are reclaiming their right to rest and pushing back against hustle culture through art, therapy and activism.

Meet the Guests:

Read the transcript Review the podcast

Tags

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastRestResistanceSleepWork-Life Balance
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao