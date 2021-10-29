Menopaused: Life's Misunderstood Chapter
Anita sometimes fantasizes about no longer having to deal with having a period. But folks along the perimenopausal parkway remind her that menopause is no quick and easy road. Anita's mom and others navigating the change share how it's shaped their relationships with their bodies, sex and where they turn for support.
Meet the guests:
- Sheila Rao, Anita’s mom.
- Dr. Anna Camille Moreno, certified menopause practitioner at Duke Health.
- Omisade Burney-Scott, Embodied guest host and creator of the Black Girl's Guide to Surviving Menopause.
- Paris Hatcher, founder, Black Feminist Future.