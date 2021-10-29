Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Menopaused: Life's Misunderstood Chapter

Published October 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT
Charnel Hunter
Anita sometimes fantasizes about no longer having to deal with having a period. But folks along the perimenopausal parkway remind her that menopause is no quick and easy road. Anita's mom and others navigating the change share how it's shaped their relationships with their bodies, sex and where they turn for support.

Meet the guests:

Read the transcript Review the podcast

Tags

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastmenopauseBlack Girls' Guide to Surviving Menopausemenstrual healthMental HealthPerimenopause
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay