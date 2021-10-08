Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Cleansed: Skip The 10-Step Routine, But Not Your SPF

Published October 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
embodied_fb_header_820x312.jpg

Anita's notoriously bad at washing her face, but she'll happily fall down TikTok rabbit holes on skincare routines. Medical and industry experts tell her what she should focus on instead while caring for the body's largest organ.

Meet the guests:

  • Dr. Chesahna Kindred, a board-certified dermatologist at the Kindred Hair & Skin Center in Maryland, teaches Anita about the science of the skin and why focusing on a few small things consistently will go a long way.
  • Anay Castro is a certified physician's assistant at the North Carolina Center for Dermatology. She talks about how our skin changes as we age, and why she works to give culturally-sensitive skincare advice.
  • Leo Louie takes Anita inside the beauty and skincare industry. He shares insights from years working jobs ranging from Sephora brand representative to writer for the website Beauty Tap.

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

