Overnighted: 24-Hour Childcare Center Workers Are An Extension Of Families
Anita learns daycare for children can continue well into the night thanks to facilities open around the clock meeting the needs of parents working nontraditional hours. Two 24-hour care providers take her into their day-to-day operations and discuss the unique bonds they form with the families they work for. Plus a single mom shares her story of relying on a 24-hour facility to help meet her needs.
Meet the guests:
- Deloris Hogan, co-founder, Dee’s Tots Childcare in New Rochelle, New York.
- Evy Hart, co-owner, Molly’s Daycare Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
- Ayana Moore, clinical research manager and single parent of two.